Stormers make it seven from seven in URC thriller against Bulls

The clash was billed as one of the biggest United Rugby Championship (URC) games this year and the Stormers and the Bulls delivered a spectacle on Saturday night fit for that tag line.

But the Stormers remain the undisputed kings of this north vs south derby as they beat the Bulls 26-20, their seventh successive victory against the Pretoria franchise in the URC in an electrifying atmosphere at Cape Town Stadium.

The Bulls are yet to beat the Capetonians since the inception of the URC three seasons ago.

About 40,000 spectators attended the epic clash between the two sides fighting for supremacy in the South African shield. They delivered a markedly physical encounter under challenging conditions, with a strong wind blowing in the Cape.

The match produced five exciting tries, with the winners scoring two by Jean-Luc du Plessis and Ruhan Nel. Reinhardt Ludwig, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie went over for the Bulls.