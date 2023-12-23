Stormers make it seven from seven in URC thriller against Bulls
The clash was billed as one of the biggest United Rugby Championship (URC) games this year and the Stormers and the Bulls delivered a spectacle on Saturday night fit for that tag line.
But the Stormers remain the undisputed kings of this north vs south derby as they beat the Bulls 26-20, their seventh successive victory against the Pretoria franchise in the URC in an electrifying atmosphere at Cape Town Stadium.
The Bulls are yet to beat the Capetonians since the inception of the URC three seasons ago.
About 40,000 spectators attended the epic clash between the two sides fighting for supremacy in the South African shield. They delivered a markedly physical encounter under challenging conditions, with a strong wind blowing in the Cape.
The match produced five exciting tries, with the winners scoring two by Jean-Luc du Plessis and Ruhan Nel. Reinhardt Ludwig, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie went over for the Bulls.
🌩 26-20 🐂
The DHL Stormers love some swift handling 😏
We are into the final five minutes in Cape Town ⏱
📺 Stream #STOBUL live: https://t.co/bDeiretgWP#UnitedWeRise
Hacjivah Dayimani, who played in the Stormers' No 8 jersey in the absence of Evan Roos, was named player of the match.
The Cape side went to the break leading 16-10 though they scored one try compared to the Bulls’ two.
Manie Libbok’s steady kicking and Damian Willemse’s drop goal made the difference for the home side.
The hosts were the first to get points on the board when Libbok scored a penalty in the fourth minutes, which was followed by Willemse’s drop goal six minutes later as the Stormers led 6-0.
But the visitors were not to be outdone as they responded with Ludwig’s try from a well-executed line-out and maul by the Bulls three minutes later.
A try in his 50th match. Take a bow @jldup10. #STOvBUL #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/Y9qf1VRDxN— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 23, 2023
Arendse scored the Bulls’ second try three minutes later after a grubber by scrumhalf Embrose Papier. Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen was unable to convert on both occasions.
The hosts crossed the whitewash in the 25th minutes through Du Plessis after some exceptional play by veteran Deon Fourie.
The Stormers’ try was accompanied by a yellow card for Bulls prop Gerhad Steenekamp for a dangerous tackle, but the visitors ensured they did not concede a try in that period.
The Stormers increased their lead to 19-10 when Libbok kicked his third penalty early in the second half.
Again, though, the Bulls crossed the whitewash first in the final half when Springbok starlet Moodie went over after being set free by Bok veteran Willie le Roux in the 51ts minute. Finally Goosen was able to get it right as he converted to reduce the deficit to two points.
The hosts scored their second try through Nel on the hour mark and Libbok converted to take the lead to 26-17.
With six minutes to play, Bulls replacement flyhalf Chris Smith scored a penalty to reduce the deficit to six points. The Stormers were able to hold on for victory despite a strong push from the Jake White's Bulls in the final minutes.
SCORERS
Stormers (16) 26 — Try: Jean-Luc du Plessis, Ruhan Nel. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2). Penalties: Libbok (3). Drop goal: Damian Willemse.
Bulls (10) 20 — Try: Reinhardt Ludwig, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie. Conversion: Johan Goosen. Penalty: Chris Smith.