Currie Cup gets a new coat of paint

Some minor details still need ironing out but the Currie Cup is set for a new window and format.
Finding a time slot and a competition structure universally acceptable has always been near impossible to broker, but there appears to be agreement on the envisioned makeover for the oldest domestic competition in the world.
“There is no doubt it is better deal for all of us,” said Griffons CEO Eugene van Wyk, whose challenges are not dissimilar to those of other small or rural unions in South Africa.
What will perhaps please them most is the opportunity to compete for inclusion in the higher end of the competition. Next year it will be played from July to the end of September to avoid clashing with European competitions. It will be contested by the same eight Premier Division teams and six First Division sides that played this year.
The Premier and First Divisions will be preceded by a local competition featuring 10 provincial sides (the Cheetahs, Griquas, Pumas, Griffons, Boland Kavaliers, Border Bulldogs, SWD Eagles, Eastern Province, Valke and Leopards), which will exclude the four United Rugby Championship franchises (the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers).
This competition, which for now is called the SA Cup, will kick off the senior local calendar next year. It is scheduled to be played over a single round from March to June, with semifinals and a final determining the winner. Players will then enjoy a break before the Currie Cup starts.
In 2025, the top four teams from the SA Cup will join the four URC franchises in the Currie Cup Premier Division, with the remaining six teams contesting the First Division. Both competitions will culminate in semifinals and a final.
SuperSport will broaden its coverage of the competition which will give the unions greater leverage with potential sponsors.
An overall sponsor for the competition will be unveiled soon.
“We debated the format and scheduling for some time and this is what we came up with,” Van Wyk said.
“Now teams such as SWD and Boland will also get coverage. There is a great need to get matches.”
Van Wyk said the possibility of playing Sunday afternoon matches should be explored with greater vigour. “It worked well for us the last time we did it.”
SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said the changes to the rugby calendar over the past few years necessitated a change in approach to the Currie Cup.
“We still consider it the pinnacle of the local calendar. We spent many hours consulting stakeholders, our broadcast partner and possible sponsors, and the message was clear — we need the Currie Cup to have its own window in the calendar,” Oberholzer said.
“This will not only make it easier for provincial unions in planning and contracting, but it will also be better for the broadcaster, potential sponsor and supporters.”
