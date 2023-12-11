×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Gqeberha in fierce duel with Bloem to host Bok Test

Premium
11 December 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

An aggressive bidding war between Gqeberha and Bloemfontein has kicked off for the right to host a one-off Test match between the Springboks and Portugal on July 20.

Though the venues for the Boks’ five other home Tests in 2024 have been decided on, SA Rugby bosses must still make a final call on where the Portugal Test is staged...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read