Oberholzer stays for two more years
SA Rugby opts for continuity in extending CEO's contract
Sports reporter
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)
Rian Oberholzer will be boss at SA Rugby for at least two more years.
Continuity and organisational certainty were contributing factors in the 63-year-old getting the thumbs-up from SA Rugby's executive council to continue in his job.
Oberholzer was appointed on a one-year contract last year amid increasing pressure for SA Rugby to part ways with erstwhile CEO Jurie Roux.
Oberholzer will be in office until the end of 2025.
“The organisation is on the brink of a fundamental overhaul as we continue our discussions with potential private equity partners and now is the time for continuity,” said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union.
