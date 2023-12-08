Stormers need to fire on all cylinders against Tigers, says Dayimani
If they want to emerge with the spoils of war the Stormers must land their punches and take their A-game to England when they face Leicester Tigers on Sunday, loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani says.
Leicester’s intimidating Welford Road Stadium will be packed to capacity to watch what promises to be a brutal battle between two of the best teams in the northern and southern hemispheres...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.