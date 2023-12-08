Bay misses out on hosting Bok Test, Portugal a possibility
Gqeberha has missed out hosting a top-tier Rugby Championship Springbok Test clash against the All Blacks and Argentina or a match against a touring Ireland side in 2024.
The only hope the Bay fans will have of seeing Siya Kolisi’s world champions in action is if SA Rugby bosses decide to play a one-off Test against Portugal at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 20...
