EP rugby bosses gunning for Bok Test in Bay
Officials hoping city will get to host clash against top-tier nation such as New Zealand, Ireland or Argentina
EP Rugby bosses are gunning to host a Test match in 2024 so they can welcome Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his World Cup-winning warriors back to their spiritual home at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
A decision on whether Gqeberha will host a Test involving the Boks is expected to be made on Friday when SA rugby chiefs gather for a high-powered general council meeting in Cape Town...
