×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP rugby bosses gunning for Bok Test in Bay

Officials hoping city will get to host clash against top-tier nation such as New Zealand, Ireland or Argentina

Premium
06 December 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP Rugby bosses are gunning to host a Test match in 2024 so they can welcome Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his World Cup-winning warriors back to their spiritual home at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

A decision on whether Gqeberha will host a Test involving the Boks is expected to be made on Friday when SA rugby chiefs gather for a high-powered general council meeting in Cape Town...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails

Most Read