‘Giant’ wants to put Elephants back on rugby map
Towering lock Lubabalo “Giant” Mtyanda has returned to Gqeberha after a spell of playing rugby overseas and is determined to help put EP’s much-maligned Elephants back on the map.
Mtyanda, who played for the Southern Kings in Super Rugby, has been named in a 42-man Elephants training squad busy preparing for the new season...
