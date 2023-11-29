×

Rugby

‘Giant’ wants to put Elephants back on rugby map

29 November 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

Towering lock Lubabalo “Giant” Mtyanda has returned to Gqeberha after a spell of playing rugby overseas and is determined to help put EP’s much-maligned Elephants back on the map.

Mtyanda, who played for the Southern Kings in Super Rugby, has been named in a 42-man Elephants training squad busy preparing for the new season...

