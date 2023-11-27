EP Elephants to play in new 10-team SA Cup
Optimistic officials hoping there will be added incentive of Currie Cup promotion
EP’s Elephants will face tough new challenges when they join the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas, Griffons, Border Bulldogs, SWD Eagles, Boland Cavaliers, Falcons and Leopards in a landscape-changing 10-team SA Cup rugby tournament for non-franchise unions.
The tournament, which kicks off in February, will be played over a single round of fixtures and EP are expected to play their home games at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
