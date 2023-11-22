Am remains confident the Durban team can turn around their season and push for the URC title.
Sharks on the verge of being very dangerous, says Lukhanyo Am
Sports Reporter
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
The Sharks will quickly get the knack of the rugby style new coach John Plumtree wants them to play and they will be one of the most dangerous sides in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
That is the view of Sharks and Springbok twice World Cup-winning centre Lukhanyo Am, who spoke to media as the Durban-based franchise battles to register its first win of the URC season.
“Once we get individuals to sharpen up and execute the style of rugby we want to play we will be very dangerous,” Am said.
Everyone has bought into the style of play they are adopting and he is convinced they are headed in the right direction despite their early struggles.
The Sharks’ pursuit for glory has had a tough start under respected coach Plumtree, losing all five matches to prop up the bottom of the table before their match against Welsh side Dragons at Kings Park on Saturday (7.05pm).
Am played his first match since his injury in August in Saturday's 13-12 defeat to Connacht. He was part of the World Cup-winning Boks in France after he joined them as a late replacement for injured Makazole Mapimpi, but did not play.
The Sharks' performances, especially against Connacht, have given an indication of how they want to play under Plumtree.
The coach has said he will not have his team going back to “kicking the ball away” and hoping to cross the whitewash by luck. The plan is to build pressure with the ball.
Changing the style the Sharks have played for the past 10 years won’t be easy. Against Connacht, they enjoyed much possession and approached the opponents' 22 with threat and promise. Lack of ruthlessness and niggling errors have been the main cause for their lack of success.
“It was one of those frustrating games [against Connacht],” Am said. “We felt in control for most of the game and we displayed and kind of executed what we wanted to execute.
“It’s [about] finishing those final moments. That was the story of the game — we took control and whenever we had the ball in hand we looked dangerous. We are just not converting the opportunities we create.”
While it’s still early to rule out a top eight finish for the Sharks for a place in the URC quarterfinals and Champions Cup for next season, five losses in a row make it tough to finish in the top four.
That means they will have to travel for the knockout games.
