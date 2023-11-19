SA Rugby’s deputy president set to mediate in EP row
Intervention expected after concerted move by disgruntled executive members to overthrow George Malgas
SA Rugby deputy president Francois Davids has been earmarked to act as mediator in the bitter row between EP Rugby acting president George Malgas and a group of disgruntled executive members.
The struggle for power in the upper echelons of the troubled EPRU escalated when 11 executive members signed a document questioning whether Malgas had the power to lead the union...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.