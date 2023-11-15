Bitter EP Rugby power struggle escalates
A bitter dog-eat-dog power struggle in the upper echelons of the troubled EP Rugby Union escalated when 11 executive members signed a document questioning whether acting president George Malgas had the power to lead the union.
A concerted move to overthrow Malgas reached a tipping point on Wednesday with neither side willing to budge over the interpretation of EP’s constitution regarding a presidential vacancy after previous president Maasdorp Cannon was suspended for two years...
