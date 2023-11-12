×

EP Rugby turn to mother body to settle dispute

Guidance being sought after heated meeting fails to agree on position of acting president George Malgas

12 November 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP Rugby’s divided executive committee have called in mother body SA Rugby to resolve a bitter dispute over whether George Malgas has the right to lead the union in an acting capacity in the place of suspended president Maasdorp Cannon.

After heated debate at an EP executive meeting in Gqeberha on Saturday, an adjournment was needed to cool heads when the committee could not reach an agreement on the interpretation of the constitution regarding a vacancy in the executive committee...

