Gardens rugby club could face suspension over chaotic EP meeting

By George Byron - 07 November 2023

Incensed EP Rugby bosses have threatened to suspend Grand Challenge club rugby champions Gardens and their assistant secretary, Marlin Sodien, after Saturday’s hot-tempered EP general council meeting.

An urgent full EP executive committee meeting has been called for Saturday to discuss what has been described as a dark day in the history of the union...

