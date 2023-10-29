×

Rugby

Kolisi to Bok coach Nienaber: ‘I appreciate you, we love you as a team’

“It hasn't been an easy journey. I can't believe what we've achieved today,” beamed Kolisi.

By Liam Del Carme in Paris - 30 October 2023

Siya Kolisi on Saturday night emulated New Zealand great Richie McCaw by lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for a second time but typically the selfless captain took a step back and thrust outgoing coach Jacques Nienaber firmly into the limelight.

Kolisi captained the Springboks to a tense 12-11 victory over the All Blacks at Stade de France, South Africa's second World Cup triumph on French soil...

