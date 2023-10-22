The 21-year-old Hanekom, tipped to be the next big thing by White, scored his first try in the seventh minute.
Dominant Bulls put nine tries past Scarlets for big URC win at Loftus
A dominant Bulls made a strong statement at the start of their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign, walloping hapless Scarlets 63-21 at Loftus Stadium on Sunday.
Jake White's team scored nine tries against the Welsh outfit that had several debutants in their match-day squad.
Ruan Nortje, Cameron Hanekom (2), Johan Grobbelaar, Daniel Kriel, Stedman Gans (2), Akker van der Merwe and Wandisile Simelane were all on the scoresheet for the Bulls, who are determined to have a good season.
Their 2022-23 URC campaign last ended in the quarterfinals, which was a step backwards as they finish as runners-up in their maiden season.
Pivot Johan Goosen scored 18 points with his clinical boot for the Bulls who led 28-14 at half time.
White should be impressed by his side’s performance in the first outing as they missed a few star regulars who are at the Rugby World Cup with the Springboks.
The visitors could only manage three tries by Johnny McNicholl and Taine Plumtree, who crossed the whitewash twice on debut. Plumtree is the son of Sharks head coach John Plumtree.
The Bulls made a strong start, winning the scrum battle and young loose forward Hanekom displaying his excellent capabilities.
The hosts easily secured the bonus point as they scored four unanswered tries inside the first 30 minutes. They were scored by co-captain Nortje, Hanekom, who crossed twice in the space of seven minutes, and Grobbelaar.
The 21-year-old Hanekom, tipped to be the next big thing by White, scored his first try in the seventh minute.
Goosen’s clinical kicking ensured the Bulls led 28-0 on the half-hour mark.
The Scarlets did better in the last 10 minutes of the opening half as they scored two tries through McNicholl and Plumtree, but a comeback really didn’t look possible given their performance.
The Bulls scored five more tries in the second half to complete their comfortable victory over the tourists.
Kriel; Gans, who scored a brace off the bench; replacement and new signing Van der Merwe and Wandisile Simelane all dotted.
The visitors managed just a single try by Plumtree, missing out on a losing bonus point by failing to find another.
Bulls (28) 63 Tries: Ruan Nortje, Cameron Hanekom (2), Johan Grobbelaar, Daniel Kriel, Stedman Gans (2), Akker Van der Merwe, Wandisile Simelane. Conversion: Johan Goosen (9).
Scarlets (14) 21 Tries: Johnny McNicholl, Taine Plumtree (2). Conversion: Ioan Lloyd (3).
