‘I knew that was the job I had to do. Luckily it came off’: Pollard on that kick

Pollard, who did the same with a few minutes to go in the Boks' 19-16 win over Wales in Yokohama at the same stage of the tournament four years ago, seems to take perverse pleasure from those moments when pressure is at its most extreme. He also slotted a crucial penalty from halfway in the quarterfinal win by a point against France last week.

“Uh... he's got a big set of nuts on him,” loose head prop Steven Kitshoff said with a mischievous smile, asked about the kick that got the Boks into the final four years ago.

Pollard said: “I enjoy those moments. As a young kid you live for those moments.

“It is just a privilege to have the opportunity to do that on the biggest stage. I enjoy that. It is not always going to come off but you try your best every time. Fortunately it came off in this game.”

Pollard said he felt good about the kick before lining it up after the Boks earned another scrum penalty. He had, after all, been in a state of mental readiness.

“Leading up to the last few minutes of the game you know it might come down to something like that,” he said.