×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends SA into World Cup final

By Reuters - 21 October 2023
Handre Pollard of South Africa kicks a penalty during the Rugby World Cup match against England at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France
Handre Pollard of South Africa kicks a penalty during the Rugby World Cup match against England at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Handré Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as SA fought back to beat England 16-15 on Saturday and set up a Rugby World Cup final clash against fellow triple champions New Zealand.

The Springboks looked on the verge of defeat as England's kicking game worked wonders at a rainy and windy Stade de France, but a late surge through RG Snyman's try to Pollard's kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy win.

England relied on the boot of Owen Farrell, who kicked four penalties and a long-range drop goal, but their limits eventually showed.

They will meet Argentina next Friday in the third-place playoff at the Stade de France. — Reuters

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022

Latest