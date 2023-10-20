All Blacks breeze into fifth RWC final

If they meet South Africa it would be their second final against the Green and Gold, while a match-up against England would be their first.

Argentina's hopes of becoming the first nation to hold the football and rugby World Cup titles concurrently were extinguished just as quickly as that notion took root.

Los Pumas who played their opening game against England in Marseille so devoid of lustre they could have been mistaken for a team contesting the bronze final. After another short-of-the-mark performance they will now get the opportunity to contest that less coveted prize.

To be fair, the All Blacks were at times in dazzling form and they were going to be hard to beat.

If there was any doubt about their title credentials they have well and truly banished it in their last two matches.

They played like a team determined not to repeat their surprise semifinal exit of four years ago.

Though Argentina took an early lead after seeing much of the possession, the All Blacks controlled the bulk of the match.

New Zealand's defence, so resolute against Ireland a week ago, again maintained its integrity in the early part of this game when Los Pumas did all their prowling. Again the All Blacks sucked up what came their way before turning the tables, and then the screw.

A lack of composure when they got within a sniff of the All Blacks tryline undermined Argentina's efforts. When they went the direct route they did make headway but their game did not have enough attacking nuance to sufficiently trouble the All Blacks.

The All Blacks by contrast, as you'd expect, marvellously exploited space. Beauden Barrett's inch perfect probes with the boot had Argentina scurrying, brother Scott bashed it up with much industry, Richie Mo'unga effortlessly ghosted into pockets of space, while Will Jordan personified class when he was put in possession. His third try was the personification of a player oozing confidence.