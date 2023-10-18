Bulls coach Jake White tried to sign former Bok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi

Bulls coach Jake White has revealed he tried hard to sign former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi but lost out to the Sharks in Durban.

Dyantyi, who served a four-year doping ban, is in line to make a return to professional rugby on Saturday when the Sharks take on Munster in their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener in Ireland on Saturday.

The Sharks are on a four-week tour of Europe on which they will also meet Leinster, Ospreys and Zebre and much attention will be on how the speedy winger will fare.

Dyantyi (27), who has represented the Springboks 13 times, was banned in 2019 after he tested positive for banned substances metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.