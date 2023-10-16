The Boks also profited richly from cross-field up-and-unders. Rookie French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey often found the ball heading down his way, though France in general did not take ownership of the ball in the first half and paid a heavy price.
Bok hearts filled with belief: How they got the job done
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
The Springboks earned the right to meet England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup semifinal, but it required a performance of real grit to edge France 29-28 in a tense quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday.
They had to show all their champion qualities as they kicked the host nation out of the tournament on the back of a late 10-point rally that helped swing the game in their favour.
France and South Africa delivered some scintillating and brutal rugby, often neutralising each other at close quarters. It left the game on a knife's edge in the closing minutes.
The match did not have the extreme skill level and technical excellence of Saturday's quarterfinal between the All Blacks and Ireland, but for tension and nerve-jangling suspense the Boks and France serve up a thriller.
It was an arm-wrestle throughout but just when it looked like the Springboks could not find an extra gear to make up a six-point deficit, the excellent Eben Etzebeth was as long of stride as he was of desire.
His converted try with 13 minutes to go gave the Boks the lead before Handré Pollard landed a long-range penalty to stretch the lead to four. Though Thomas Ramos added another penalty to bring the hosts to within a point, France had no more to offer.
In the Bok pack Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Frans Malherbe played leading roles from the start, while Kwagga Smith and Ox Nche upped the urgency and energy when they made it on in the second half.
The way the Boks maintained their integrity in defence perhaps helped break French resolve for 10 minutes after the break when Etzebeth was in the sin bin.
At the back Cheslin Kolbe proved a thorn in France's flesh, while centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel were equally effective in attack and defence.
Kolbe's first-half try had South Africa delirious, while his charge-down of Ramos' attempted conversion after Peato Mauvaka's try proved crucial in the final analysis.
“Cheslin's charge-down, you don't see that often, somebody chasing a lost cause,” said Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber.
“We were opened up a few times but the scrambling, the effort the players put in was enormous.”
Kolbe's try after Jesse Kriel's grubber gave the Boks real belief that their counterpunching was hitting the mark.
