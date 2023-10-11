Ireland up? What the numbers game tells us about RWC quarterfinalists
As a numbers-based science, statistics aren't there to be bent. They are, however, readily applied and interpreted to suit a particular argument, agenda or theory.
Ireland will be hoping statistics that show their players have seen substantially more combat at this World Cup than those of France, South Africa and New Zealand will ultimately be to their benefit.
It has, in fact, often been argued that their failure to go beyond the quarterfinals of the World Cup is rooted in their players being unaccustomed to playing five, six or seven back-breaking matches in a row. Their coach Andy Farrell is perhaps hoping to dispel that theory.
Ireland's XV of choice thus far have, on average, racked up 250 minutes at the tournament. That number seems extremely high when compared with the four other teams touted to lift the Webb Ellis Cup later this month.
France's preferred first XV average 191, while New Zealand come in with 167 minutes. The Springboks have spread game time in their group and average 164 minutes in their preferred starting team. Damian Willemse and Jesse Kriel are the only Boks who played more than 200 minutes in the pool stages. Ireland have 13 players in that club.
Fellow quarterfinalists Fiji have 14 players with more than three hours 20 minutes game time, but their head coach Simon Raiwalui, unlike tier one coaches, did not have the benefit of extended game time build-up or alignment camps leading up to the tournament.
Statistics from the pool stages also reveal Farrell’s side have won the second-fewest scrums on average (5.3) for a success rate of (90%), while their line-out success rate is 81%. They are averaging three line-outs lost per game, which many will find surprising.
The Boks too have a few eyebrow-raising stats. Among the quarterfinalists South Africa rate seventh in collision dominance relative to their carries. In that department, France rank highest.
The Boks also have the second-worst success rate (81%) in the scrums and rank only fifth for line-out success (89%).
France, on the other hand, have the third-best scrum success (94%) and the second-best line-out (91%).
Fabien Galthié's men happily kick away possession. On average they kick the ball away more than 30 times per game and they rank only fifth for carries (119.0 per game) as a result. The Boks now tend to keep the ball longer. They kicked the ball away 20.3 times per game in the group stage.
However, one area in which France have been better than South Africa is when they have the ball. The French keep the ball alive better than anyone else, averaging the most offloads (11.8) and the second-most line breaks (10.5). The Springboks have conceded the joint-most turnovers (17.0) and have the worst positive outcomes of any team (60%), which translates to four out of every 10 possessions ending in error.
Statistics are, of course, relative. Critics will gleefully point out that most of the above numbers were achieved against teams that, on average, don't get to play at the business end of a World Cup.