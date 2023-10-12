Biggar back for Wales in boost for World Cup quarterfinal with Argentina

Wales' influential flyhalf Dan Biggar will start this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina in Marseille with Tommy Reffell named on Thursday in place of the injured Taulupe Faleatu.

Biggar plays for the first time since hurting a pectoral muscle in the 40-6 thrashing of Australia on September 24 and his inclusion is a major boost for Welsh hopes of reaching a third semifinal in the last four editions of the World Cup.

Along with Biggar, Wales also named experienced fullback Liam Williams for Saturday's match despite him being taken off with a knee injury in their final pool match last weekend, a 43-19 win over Georgia in Nantes.

Williams was later seen using crutches but coaching staff this week said it was a precautionary measure to take weight off his leg.

Faleatu broke his arm last weekend and is out of the tournament, which means Reffell will come into the loose forward trio with Aaron Wainwright switching to No 8 and captain Jac Morgan moving onto blindside.