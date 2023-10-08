Fiji lose but go through to quarters, knocking Australia out

Fiji sneaked into the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals despite a 24-23 defeat by Portugal, who claimed their first ever win in the tournament, as Australia were eliminated on Sunday.

The Pacific Islanders needed a point to progress from pool D and knock twice champions Australia out in the group phase for the first time and they managed that with a bonus point for losing by less than eight points to set up a last-eight clash with England.

Rodrigo Marta scored the winning try for Portugal two minutes from time and Samuel Marques converted it to earn his side an emotional win.

Portugal, who played without fear and great attacking intent, also claimed tries through Raffaele Storti and Francisco Fernandes as Samuel Marques kicked nine points from the tee.

Fiji and Australia finished pool C on 11 points, but Eddie Jones's side are out after losing to the Fijians. Wales advance as group winners and will take on Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Fiji, who scored tries through Levani Botia and Mesake Doge and relied on the boot of Frank Lomani, were in deep trouble when they trailed 17-10 in the second half.