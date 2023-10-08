Gardens backs dazzle in cup final win over Kruisfontein
Kariega side delighted with Grand Challenge victory over favourites
Opting to play with ball in hand and unleashing their explosive backs paved the way for Gardens' exciting 28-23 win over favourites Kruisfontein United in Saturday's EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby final, coach Leon Nicolaai said.
Despite the wet weather, which made handling difficult for the players, Gardens lit up Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with a dynamic display to lift the coveted Grand Challenge trophy in front of an exuberant crowd. ..
