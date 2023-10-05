‘It’s a disgrace’: Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat

South Africa can appeal Wada's potential sanctions by October 13. Alexander, however, pointed out the country will fall foul regardless at other major sporting events.
“We are already at a Rugby World Cup but what about the other sports events starting after us, such as the Proteas in their World Cup, who will be playing without a flag. It is very sad.”
Asked about the practical implications other than the national flag not being hoisted at their World Cup matches should Wada's sanctions come to pass, Alexander could not provide a definitive explanation.
“How are we going to remove the flag from the jersey? Those are [already] made. I don't know because the World Rugby has not come to that point yet.”
In a notice issued last month Wada said: “South Africa/Bermuda will not be awarded the right to host regional, continental and World Championships, and events organised by major event organisations, until Saids/BSADA is reinstated; and South Africa’s/Bermuda’s flag will not be flown at regional, continental and world championships and events organised by major event organisations (other than the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games) until Saids/BSADA is reinstated.”
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
“It will be a sad day if the Springboks win the World Cup without the South African flag,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander cautioned on Thursday.
Alexander reacted to the threat of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to South Africa through the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids), and also to Bermuda (through its equivalent, BSADA), who have until October 14 to comply with their regulations by updating legislation.
Failure to comply will mean teams representing those countries will not be able to play under their national flag at major international sporting events.
The Springboks may have to play their World knockout matches without the South African flag hoisted at the Stade de France.
“We have this problem because our government failed to have new legislation promulgated. That is where we are. It's a disgrace. It is an embarrassment for our country. They were issued notice well in advance,” Alexander said.
“This is not a debatable thing. You can't change things. You just have to put it in your legislation. This was done by Wada years ago. We are supposed to conform to Wada's requirements. We failed to change our legislation to include the changes.
“It purely comes down to administration having to do its work. They failed to do that. They got fair notice and it is just poor administration. Nobody can tell me why this didn't happen. Heads should roll.”
Asked where the buck stops, he said: “Saids, the department of sport and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee should have been driving this thing.”
Alexander said there is now 11th hour scurrying to try to avert further embarrassment.
“I know the government is now trying to rectify that by going to parliament and having it promulgated as soon as possible.
“They are appealing and the minister is in contact with them to have this thing done urgently. We have some leeway.
“But how could we get to this point having been given fair notice? This is about good housekeeping.”
