×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Boks have eased pressure over wayward kicking, says Pollard

Premium
04 October 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

Thanks to a perfect conversion rate of seven out of seven against Tonga, the Springboks have deflected some of the heat regarding their ability off the kicking tee, flyhalf Handré Pollard says.

Pollard nailed four conversations and his replacement Manie Libbok three as the Boks took a giant step closer to a World Cup playoff berth with an emphatic 49-18 World Cup win over Tonga...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest