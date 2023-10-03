Fearless Bok warrior Fourie braced for playoff challenge
Tense wait on sidelines for SA
Fearless Springbok warrior Deon Fourie says his confidence and fitness are improving game by game and he is ready for any challenges that might be thrown at him during the World Cup knockout phase.
The Boks are facing a tense wait on the sidelines after they wrapped up their group phase of the World Cup with a 49-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday which put them at the top of Pool B...
