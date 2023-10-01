×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Gardens crowned Kings of Kariega after semifinal win

Vital victory over crosstown rivals in Grand Challenge nail-biter

Premium
01 October 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

Gardens were crowned “Kings of Kariega” when they edged bitter crosstown rivals and defending champions Progress 15-12 in a nail-biting EPRU Grand Challenge Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Rated as the biggest derby on the South African club rugby calendar, Gardens emerged with a vital victory in front of an enthralled capacity crowd at the Central Field...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest