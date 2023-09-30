Sentiment, however, will be moved to the back of the queue when the teams clash on Sunday evening. The Boks want to seal their place in the quarterfinals and only a performance of real authority will move them back up the rugby world's estimation.
Tonga are expecting the Boks to throw their heavy artillery at them in the scrum.
“It’s a huge challenge for us scrum-wise, but one we’ve been planning for. We’ve been in camp for coming up for 12 weeks now,” said assistant coach Dan Cron.
“They’ve got some key weapons in there and a lot’s been made of their bench that comes on. We’ve got a plan in place and we’ve got to go out and put our style of scrumming on the field.
“The boys are pretty excited about the challenge of going against, in my opinion, probably the best scrum in the world.”
Teams
South Africa — Willie le Roux; Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (captain), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese.
Substitutes: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.
Tonga — Salesi Piutau; Fine Inisi, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Anzelo Tuitavuki; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Semisi Paea.
Substitutes: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini, Afusipa Taumoepeau
Kickoff: 9pm
Referee: Luke Pearce
Assistant referees: Matthew Carley, Christophe Ridley
TMO: Bret Cronan
Duane believes Boks' best yet to come
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
The Springboks' best is yet to come, insists loose forward Duane Vermeulen ahead of Sunday's Rugby World Cup pool B clash against Tonga at Stade Velodrome.
The defending champions came up short against fellow title contenders Ireland in Paris last weekend, and the Boks will now have to re-establish their credentials starting with Tonga in their last pool match.
Asked whether this RWC has already seen the best of the Boks, Vermeulen said: “I would like to say no. If you look at the Ireland game, I think that was a match to watch. That was probably one of the best pool matches. There are one or two small things that we need to work on.
“But I can say we’ve definitely got some juice left in the tank. We’re going to have to do it this weekend because there are no second chances. We’ll definitely have to pitch up this weekend, we know we can give a great performance tomorrow,” Vermeulen said in the eve of the match media briefing.
The breakdown was one of the areas in which Ireland bossed the Boks last weekend but that area will be bulked up by Vermeulen's hulking presence this weekend. He will wear the No 7 jersey for just the third time in his career of 70-plus Tests.
“There is not much difference at all, you are still part of the loose forwards. I am still at the back of the scrum, just not on the side. It is not a big shift, just a change of number.
“The biggest change is that I will play with Jasper Wiese. I have never played with him, just a little bit against him. I am looking forward to it.”
The match will mark Siya Kolisi's 50th as Bok captain. He and Vermeulen have walked a long road together. In his heyday at the Stormers Kolisi also shared flank duties with Vermeulen.
“I have known Siya for a very long time, from when he was a youngster coming up at provincial level for the Stormers. He was a young, charismatic guy. He had a lot of opportunities to play and grabbed them with both hands. Within that whole system he became a fantastic leader in the squad and took over the reins for the Boks.
“I can’t believe it is his 50th match as captain for the Springboks. That’s a fantastic achievement and hopefully there are a lot more good things to come from this,” said the grizzled loose forward.
At the other end of the experience scale, Canan Moodie has also been moved by the Kolisi touch.
“When I first came to the camp, he was the first player who came up to me and asked if I needed anything. That just shows what a great guy he is,” he said.
“We are very proud and hopefully we can make it a special moment this weekend. He is an amazing human being, great guy. He is an important voice in the team, he brings so much to the group.”
Sentiment, however, will be moved to the back of the queue when the teams clash on Sunday evening. The Boks want to seal their place in the quarterfinals and only a performance of real authority will move them back up the rugby world's estimation.
Tonga are expecting the Boks to throw their heavy artillery at them in the scrum.
“It’s a huge challenge for us scrum-wise, but one we’ve been planning for. We’ve been in camp for coming up for 12 weeks now,” said assistant coach Dan Cron.
“They’ve got some key weapons in there and a lot’s been made of their bench that comes on. We’ve got a plan in place and we’ve got to go out and put our style of scrumming on the field.
“The boys are pretty excited about the challenge of going against, in my opinion, probably the best scrum in the world.”
Teams
South Africa — Willie le Roux; Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (captain), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese.
Substitutes: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.
Tonga — Salesi Piutau; Fine Inisi, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Anzelo Tuitavuki; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Semisi Paea.
Substitutes: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini, Afusipa Taumoepeau
Kickoff: 9pm
Referee: Luke Pearce
Assistant referees: Matthew Carley, Christophe Ridley
TMO: Bret Cronan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer