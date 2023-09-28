WATCH | Boks get fan-tastic response from 8,000 crowd while training in Toulon

About 8,000 spectators attended their open training session at the home ground of RC Toulon, mainly primary school pupils from the port city. The children filled the east pavilion, the biggest stand in Stade Mayol, which has a capacity of just more than 17,000.

The decibels would have gone through the roof, had there been one, when the Boks made their entrance between the south and east stands.

“This is absolutely fantastic,” enthused coach Jacques Nienaber. “They have been so wonderful to us, the people of Toulon and the club.

“When we were still in the planning phases for the World Cup the club indicated they wanted to turn their pitch into a 5G surface but they asked us what we'd prefer. We said turf and they said 'fine', they'd [wait and] relay the surface afterwards. That was so considerate,” Nienaber said.

The Boks went through their warm-up routines amid an almost carnival atmosphere without centre Damian de Allende, who is nursing an ankle injury. Word is he will be fine for the quarterfinal, should the Boks, who play Tonga on Sunday, qualify.