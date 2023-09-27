×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Cannon loses appeal to have rugby ban overturned

Premium
By George Byron - 27 September 2023

Firebrand EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon has lost his appeal to overturn a two-year ban for contravening the South African Rugby Union (Saru) constitution and its code of conduct.

Wednesday’s verdict brings an end to months of acrimonious legal wrangling between Cannon and SA Rugby...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest