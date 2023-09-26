Progress fought like soldiers in Gold Cup, says Ligman
‘Positive’ Kariega side shift focus to EPRU Grand Challenge semifinals
A tenacious Progress side fought like soldiers and refused to throw in the towel despite being heavily beaten 53-14 by a rampant Northam Rhinos outfit in Thabazimbi on Saturday, coach Elroy Ligman said.
Though the African Rainbow Community Gold Cup quarterfinal loss was a bitter pill for the proud Kariega side to swallow, Ligman said his team took positives out of the encounter...
