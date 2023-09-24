Stunning win powers Elephants into U21 final
Playing with power and precision EP's Elephants stormed into the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield final when they downed the Border Bulldogs 36-21 at Police Park in East London on Saturday.
After losing to the Bulldogs twice in pool play, EP bounced back with a stunning win on the road to knock their bitter regional rivals out of the competition...
