Sexton backs Boks’ battling Libbok

Libbok landed an early penalty but missed the conversion to Cheslin Kolbe's try as well as a penalty. Bok frustration deepened when scrumhalf Faf de Klerk also missed two long range attempts.

“Manie did some outstanding things,” Sexton reminded. “He set up that try and he's a handful with the ball. He's got tricks and stuff like that.

"Every kicker goes through a period like that in their career. I definitely went through the same during a World Cup in 2011. It's tough but you get stronger at the back of it.

"When you do come out the other side you're a better kicker for it. There isn't a kicker in the world who has not gone through a period like that.”

While Libbok has been a superb goal kicker for the Stormers his strike rate for the Boks is less convincing. Libbok appears troubled by the shot clock that potentially times out the kicker that takes to long too kick.

Though loath to lay blame for the defeat solely at Libbok's door, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said they will have to find answers.