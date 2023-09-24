Rhinos gore Progress in Gold Cup bushveld battle
Kariega side blown away by rampant Limpopo powerhouse
Beating powerhouse outfit the Northam Rhinos in their intimidating bushveld fortress proved to be a bridge too far for Progress in the African Rainbow Community Gold Cup national club rugby quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Kariega side travelled to the iron mining town of Thabazimbi in Limpopo with high hopes of reaching the semifinals but were blown away 53-14 by a rampant home side who had too much firepower for the visitors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.