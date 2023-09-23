Expect Pieter-Steph du Toit to go in relentless pursuit of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton.
Stakes high as Springboks take on Ireland in seismic World Cup clash
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images
The streets of Paris are wet but it does not compare with how appetites have been whet ahead of South Africa's Rugby World Cup clash against Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.
This is arguably the most anticipated RWC pool match sans the host nation and from all accounts looks destined to be one for the ages.
It pits, if you still don't know, the top ranked team in the world against the team placed second, the Six Nations Champions against the World Champions.
Ireland are hoping to ascend a mountain the Springboks, better than any other team, have historically taken in their stride.
This match will not win either team the RWC but it could present a significant bump in the road.
The Boks at the previous RWC showed how they can recover from an early setback but one senses for Ireland, defeat on Saturday will come as a stunning blow to the psyche.
They have been dominant, victory has come to them routinely and much of that has been come on the back of an unshakeable belief in self and method.
Their head coach Andy Farrell was clear with his 'No' when asked whether he entertained the idea of altering his line of thinking in the wake of the Springboks' decision to go with a seven/one split on their bench.
That belief will be challenged in no uncertain terms should Ireland come up short.
The Boks have grown to roll with the punches.
The squad was built around much chopping and changing resulting in an impact to output.
Setbacks came but lessons were learnt and identities forged.
An opening weekend defeat to the All Blacks at the last RWC has also helped develop the skill of operating under intense pressure with no safety net.
It is a point Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was keen to reinforce in the prematch briefing on Friday.
“We learn the best in tough times,” Stick pointed out.
“We want it to be tough to prepare us for the play-offs. We play our best rugby when we are under pressure.
“In 2019 after losing the first match people said you don't win the World Cup after losing a group stage game. We showed people that it is possible.
“Irrespective what the result, when we get to the play-offs we'll go hard. We are not holding back on Saturday. We'll go hard at them, and then they have Scotland waiting for them. We have Tonga.”
It is difficult not to interpret Stick's “go hard” as the throwing down of the gauntlet in the shape of the seven forwards set for duty off the Boks bench.
Stick wants the Boks not just to beat Ireland but exact a toll, perhaps more psychologically than physically. Though, if both occur, c'est la vie.
“They obviously present a big physical challenge — I think we present a big physical challenge as well — but also a really technical challenge. They are a very smart side.
“That is probably one of the things you admire the most — the smarts they can bring along with their physicality,” said Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell.
Ireland have successfully stood up to the physical challenge the Boks presented them over their last few encounters.
The challenge facing them in Paris, however, will be different to what any team has seen, bar the All Blacks.
Knowing the Boks will bring a huge physical challenge is one thing, standing up to it however is something else.
Former Ireland fullback Conor O'Shea when he was Italy's coach at the last RWC was left with a sense of resignation after the Boks lost their opening match.
He knew his team were in for a massive physical onslaught.
The Bomb Squad was born and Italy were smashed.
“They are powerful,” O'Shea said at the time after his team was crushed 49-3.
“We knew that and you know what’s coming. They’ve got X-factor at back as well. When that power gets onto the front foot it's wave and wave of attack.”
The Bok attack then was much different to the one Ireland will face. Much of the prematch hype has been around seven forwards coming off the bench but not all of them are behemoths.
“The Boks now have nuance in their attack with players able to transition between roles. They also have a hard to ignore nuisance factor in defence.”
Expect Pieter-Steph du Toit to go in relentless pursuit of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton.
The two world players of the year of 2019 and 2018 respectively will bring a sub plot to this contest that may end up giving it its defining shape.
