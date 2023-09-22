×

Rugby

Argentina solid enough to beat Samoa in World Cup Pool D

By JULIEN PRETOT - 23 September 2023
Argentina players celebrate victory at the end of their 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Samoa at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 22, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Argentina claimed their first win in this year's Rugby World Cup as they beat Samoa 19-10 to stay on course for a quarterfinal spot in a tight Pool D on Friday.

Emiliano Boffelli scored the only try and kicked 11 points, Nicolas Sanchez adding a late penalty, to reward the Pumas' domination at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard after their initial defeat by England.

Samoa, who had Duncan Paia'aua sin-binned in the first minute, threatened a comeback with Sama Malolo's late converted try adding to Christian Leali'ifano's penalty, but it was too little, too late.

England lead Pool D with nine points from two games, four points ahead of Samoa and third-placed Japan with Argentina in fourth place on four points. 

