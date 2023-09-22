×

Rugby

POLL | Ireland vs Springboks: Who will win the battle?

By TIMESLIVE - 22 September 2023
Action from the autumn international match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on November 5 2022. File photo.
Action from the autumn international match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on November 5 2022. File photo.
Image: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

It is billed as the clash of the heavyweights, where something has to give. 

South Africa take on top-ranked rivals Ireland in the much-anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup pool B clash at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. 

The match will give an indication of which team will finish in pole position in the pool — but with regards to the bigger picture, the winner will send a strong message about their ambitions. 

The Springboks have chosen seven forwards among the eight reserves, a ploy that worked to devastating effect in the preparation win over New Zealand just before the tournament.

It is not going to be easy for the Boks against Ireland, who are top of pool B after back-to-back bonus-point wins, and they have scored 20 tries in their first two matches, helping build a +117 points difference. 

