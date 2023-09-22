Elephants out to turn tables on Bulldogs
EP’s Elephants must deliver a clinical display if they want to turn the tables on the Border Bulldogs in Saturday’s SA Rugby Under-21 Shield semifinal in East London.
After losing to the Bulldogs in Gqeberha and East London during the pool stage of the competition, EP face an uphill battle against in-form opponents who will be brimming with confidence..
