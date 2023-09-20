EP players celebrate 50 years since first Currie Cup win
Gqeberha’s Les Barnard, 75, recalls unexpected victory
In September 1973, the Eastern Province soccer team made history when they were the first squad from the region to win the Currie Cup.
The EP side beat defending champions Southern Transvaal 3-0 to lift the trophy for the first time in Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.