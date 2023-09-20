Bomb Squad-plus: a question — again — of Boks' innovation and evolution

The Springboks have certainly challenged conventional wisdom, which explains their lofty position in rugby's food chain. At least they are prepared to boldly and bravely put their theories to the test, as was again evidenced when they announced a seven/one split on the bench for their crunch Rugby World Cup clash against Ireland at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.
It is perhaps France head coach Fabien Galthié's explanation of his team's transformation that best describes the evolution the Springboks have undergone over the last while.
Explaining how he arrived at his selection for their clash against Uruguay, Galthié said: “Our method is based on adaptability. We adapt and read according to the deadlines. It's Darwin’s theory: the most intelligent species adapts.”
“People will say there is risk involved and we understand that. It is a calculated risk and one we are comfortable with.”
Cobus Reinach is the only back on the bench and it is going to require distinct mind shifts for the Bok plan to come together. “Our backs understand it is going to be a squad effort.”
When asked how the deck chairs might be rearranged should a forward other than Kwagga Smith take up station in the back division, Nienaber said: “That's not something I want to go into too much.”
The Boks also, perhaps bravely, opted to leave out vastly experienced No 8 Duane Vermeulen and fullback Willie le Roux for Saturday's match. It is another sign of the evolution of the team as Jasper Wiese and Damian Willemse further cement their places in future Bok activities.
The coach said he does not deem them unlucky, as the men who cracked the nod deserve to play. “That is the line-up we believe can front up all the challenges of Ireland.”
He explained the squad had bought into the overall process, he added. “At the end of the day, if we are successful we all drink out of the World Cup.”
Nienaber said a key member of their Bomb Squad, tighthead prop Vincent Koch, will return to training on Wednesday after he suffered a warm-up mishap just before last Sunday's game against Romania.
While the Bomb Squad became part of the lexicon during their 2019 World Cup campaign after retired flanker Francois Louw coined the phrase, Nienaber said it was up to the media to come up with a moniker for the seven/one split.
