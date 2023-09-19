Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber also carry scars from Sexton's performances against their Munster team during their short stay there.
Still, Sexton had time to leave an impression.
“Sexton, he's helluva vital,” Erasmus admitted when stating his importance to the Irish cause.
“I think when I was at Munster we only won once against him. Whenever Johnny is in the team a lot of things happened. Not just as a player but his all-round ability,” said Erasmus.
Sexton's enduring quality at first receiver continues to shine for club and country, as showcased in last weekend's win over Tonga.
“For a man at 38 to still score tries like he did this weekend,” Erasmus said.
“The previous time we played them he put a little grubber through and out-sprinted one of our guys.
‘He’s helluva vital’: spectre of Sexton looms large in Boks’ Paris camp
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
The spectre of Johnny Sexton is looming large in the Springbok camp.
The sharp of mind, instinct and, if truth be told, tongue Ireland captain has spooked the Springboks over the past few years.
Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber also carry scars from Sexton's performances against their Munster team during their short stay there.
Still, Sexton had time to leave an impression.
“Sexton, he's helluva vital,” Erasmus admitted when stating his importance to the Irish cause.
“I think when I was at Munster we only won once against him. Whenever Johnny is in the team a lot of things happened. Not just as a player but his all-round ability,” said Erasmus.
Sexton's enduring quality at first receiver continues to shine for club and country, as showcased in last weekend's win over Tonga.
“For a man at 38 to still score tries like he did this weekend,” Erasmus said.
“The previous time we played them he put a little grubber through and out-sprinted one of our guys.
“As long as he's physically up there, and there is no doubt he is, he's important to their points-scoring tally. And the aura around him. Not just for his own team but how intimidating he is to us as the opposition.”
Experience at flyhalf is perhaps the one area where Ireland will have a distinct advantage over the Springboks at the Stade de France. Sexton played in his 115th Test in last weekend's win over Tonga. Manie Libbok has played 10 Tests for the Boks but that is not to say he will wilt in the face of the much-anticipated Sexton surge.
The Boks have the more experienced Handré Pollard in the squad but he has not been deemed battle ready for this clash. Their playing styles aren't too dissimilar.
While Pollard, who has 65 caps, has been absent from the Boks' team for the last 13 months, Sexton keeps breaking records.
Against Tonga he surpassed Ronan O'Gara's record 1,083 as Ireland's leading all-time points scorer. Sexton is the third most-capped Ireland player behind Cian Healy and Brian O'Driscoll.
Since his 2009 debut he has helped Ireland win four Six Nations crowns including Grand Slams in 2018 and earlier this year.
He has an equally decorated career at club level where he has helped Leinster to numerous Champions Cup and Pro Rugby titles.
However, despite all the achievements he is yet to get Ireland beyond the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Rugby