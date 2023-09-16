“This is my first Rugby World Cup match and it is an honour and privilege to be here, so I just want to go out there and do my best.
Hendrikse thrilled at the chance to make World Cup debut
Livewire scrumhalf named on the Springboks bench for clash with Romania
Image: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse is thrilled about making his Rugby World Cup debut on Sunday against Romania and said it was an opportunity he didn’t expect this year.
Hendrikse has been named on the bench in coach Jacques Nienaber’s match-day 23 that features all four scrumhalves in the RWC squad and he said he could not wait to take the field.
“I’m very excited to represent my country on Sunday,” Hendrikse said.
“This is my first Rugby World Cup match and it is an honour and privilege to be here, so I just want to go out there and do my best.
“I certainly didn’t think I would be here a few years ago.
“All the sacrifices, dedication and hard work in the last few years lead to where I am now, so personally I am really looking forward to this opportunity.”
The Boks face the massive task of trying to defend the title they won in Japan in 2019 in the global spectacle in France, but Hendrikse said simply being part of the squad was something to cherish.
“In 2019 when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Grant (Williams) and I were at College Rovers in Durban watching the match, so it is a surreal feeling to be here and to be part of this World Cup.”
Looking ahead at Sunday’s round two encounter against Romania, Hendrikse said it would certainly not be a walk in the park.
“Romania are a very physical team, and they are playing for their country, so they are going to play with passion and pride,” he said.
“We are expecting a good battle and we’ll have to be ready for it physically and mentally.”
Springbok tighthead prop Vincent Koch packs down in an all-new eight to the one that started in the 18-3 victory over Scotland, and he said their work would be to progress what was achieved in the opening match.
“We’re going to play the way we want to play,” Koch said.
“We looked at what we can improve on from the last game and what we can get better at.
“As a South African team, we pride ourselves on the set pieces and we just want to get stronger in that.”
That would have been the approach regardless of opponents, but Koch said that the team had prepared for Romania as they had for any other team.
The Boks have played them only once — at the 1995 World Cup — but have nonetheless done their research.
“We’ve analysed them quite a lot this week and we saw that they’ve got a decent forward pack,” he said.
“They play with passion, and they want to make their people back home very proud.
“There’s a lot of their players playing in fringe leagues and we know they’re going to be physical as they were against Ireland.
“I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a physical battle against them and then, of course, the backs will have a say.
“But we know that it’s going to be physical up front as they are more of forward-based team.
“They fronted up very well against Ireland. They stole a few lineouts; the scrum was decent as well and they have some big players, and they’ll definitely want to prove themselves against South Africa in the set pieces.”
The team had Friday off to rest and recuperate before they wrap up their preparations for the match with the captain’s run on Saturday.
The match kicks off at 3pm (SA time) on Sunday. — SA Rugby Communications
