Progress ready for titanic Gold Cup derby clash
Kariega outfit face Border powerhouse in Eastern Cape rugby showdown
Progress are looking forward to testing themselves against EC Super 14 champions East London Police in a rugby derby between two powerhouse teams on Saturday, coach Elroy Ligman says.
The prize for the winners at the Central Field in Kariega will be a berth in the African Rainbow Community Gold Cup quarterfinals. The game starts at 3.30pm. ..
