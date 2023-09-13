Nienaber names four scrumhalves in Springbok squad to face Romania

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named all four scrumhalves in the Springbok squad in the match-23 to face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday as he spread the playing load for the team’s second pool B clash.

Bongi Mbonambi will lead the team.

Cobus Reinach will start at scrumhalf, with Jaden Hendrikse providing cover off the replacements’ bench, while Grant Williams shows his versatility by starting on the right wing. Faf de Klerk will provide flyhalf cover from the bench in a split of five forwards and three backs.

The only player in the starting XV who continues in the run-on team from last week’s 18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille is utility back Damian Willemse, who switches from fullback to flyhalf.

“People were surprised when we picked four scrumhalves in the squad but we knew they offered us the skills and versatility to provide backline options to manage the challenges that tournament rugby gives you,” Nienaber said.

“They are all excellent scrumhalves, but Grant and Cobus can play wing and Faf has experience at No 10 — as do Cheslin [Kolbe] and Willie [le Roux ]. We have the same versatility among our forwards.