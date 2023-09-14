'Belt him, belt him!' — Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji

Suliasi Vunivalu is one of nine players in the Wallabies squad with Fijian heritage but the Suva-born winger is expecting no preferential treatment from the Pacific islanders when they face off at the World Cup on Sunday.
Australia played Fiji in the pool stage at the last World Cup and Vunivalu said he had not been comforted when he asked Marika Koroibete to find out what kind of reception he and Samu Kerevi had received in Sapporo.
“I was speaking to Marika about the last World Cup and what they were saying, were they like trying to aim at them like Fijian on Fijian?” he told reporters on Wednesday.
“And he was saying yes, they were mentioning stuff about Samu like 'belt him, belt him!' in Fijian.
“I was like, 'Did Samu know?' and he was like 'Nah, we didn't want to tell Samu about that'. But I think they'll be looking forward to the same situation this week.”
The Fijians might want to reconsider their approach in Sunday's Pool C clash in St Etienne as both winger Koroibete and centre Kerevi scored tries in Australia's 39-21 win four years ago.
Meanwhile, Australia prop Taniela Tupou missed training on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue in a potential blow for the resurgent Wallabies.
Tupou was outstanding in Australia's 35-15 Pool C win over a physical Georgia side last weekend and would be a big loss for Sunday's match against the even more robust Pacific islanders.
“Taniela's sidelined, he's got a bit of a hamstring complaint, but we're just going to monitor him and then we'll just see how he goes over the next couple of days,” assistant coach Jason Ryles.
“He didn't train today but that's not unusual for Taniela, don't worry.”
Experienced loosehead James Slipper was also running through his own programme as he continues to recover from a foot injury that ruled him out of Australia's opener at the Stade de France.
“I think he's certainly in the picture, but we're not exactly sure how that's going to pan out, whether it's this week or next week,” said Ryles.
The win over Georgia snapped a five-match losing streak for the twice world champions this year and the mood in the camp was clearly upbeat.
Fiji showed in their narrow loss against Wales on Sunday that they are a side that needs to be taken very seriously and Ryles said the Wallabies were focusing a lot on defence this week.
If the Wales match is anything to go by, openside flanker Tom Hooper will have to get through a lot of tackling on Sunday and he said he had noted a marked improvement in the Fijians this year.
“They were always a team you sort of had to keep two scores on just in case they pulled something out of their clacker and went the full field,” he said.
“But now, you saw on the weekend, it wasn't just miracle balls, it wasn't Hail Marys, it was really grafting and making those nice line breaks, consolidating that ball and then going on again.
“So they're a smart footy team now and they've got big athletes. So we're going to have to nullify that and defend really well.” — Reuters
