Gardens welcome break before semi
Time for Kariega side to recover before Grand Challenge last-four clash, says Nicolaai
With the African Rainbow Community Gold Cup taking centre stage on Saturday, Gardens have welcomed the postponement of their EPRU Grand Challenge semifinal against Progress, coach Leon Nicolaai says.
The Kariega side, who booked their berth in the semis with a hard-fought win over the Madibaz at the NMU campus two weeks ago, are regarded as the dark horses in the competition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.