Some squint as Rassie and Boks put on a red light
Another Bok game, another storm, though this time in a Rugby World Cup.
Images of the Springbok coaching box using lights, likened to those used to control traffic flow, had some in the rugby world, though mostly in the northern hemisphere, in a tizz during and after the clash against Scotland.
While Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber explained they used the system for more effective communication amid high noise levels inside Stade Vélodrome, some have questioned the legality of the practice.
“In terms of the lights, it started when we played France in Marseille,” Nienaber explained. “I don’t know if you’ve been pitch-side or close — with this dome, the sound is phenomenal so you can’t hear people.
“Sometimes it’s difficult for us to talk to our support staff. I am sure a lot of teams will have systems, whether it is green or red, [on] what is the extent of the injury, so they can communicate.
“You can use hand signals for communication. I don’t think you need any permission from World Rugby. I was at Munster and the calls were red if it’s a serious injury and you must consider a substitution, amber is 'let's give this guy five or 10 minutes to see if he’s OK', and green is 'it’s OK'.”
When it comes to noise levels, Springbok and Scottish fans were certainly responsible for amplified acoustics inside the Stade Velodrome with its curving roof, but it does not compare with the deafening din when France play at the same venue.
When the Boks played France there in November last year, it was a sensory experience with light and sound helping contribute to the carnival atmosphere. The French almost raised the roof and Nienaber and Co would have had legitimate concerns their instructions would get drowned out in the din.
Some reporters, though, weren't satisfied with Nienaber's explanation and sought opinion from Springbok players.
Malcolm Marx shrugged his considerable shoulders when a Scottish journalist pressed him on the matter. “I have no clue. There are messages coming from the side and we just try to execute.”
When told Nienaber's explanation about circumventing noise levels Marx simply said: “It could be. It was very loud.”
Using lights are of course not unique in an environment in which Rassie Erasmus has most say. SA Rugby's director of rugby, when he was still coaching the Cheetahs, used the practice though in that case it was to direct play.
Though there is nothing that suggests it is not permitted, the question of whether the Boks' use of lights is legal is now likely to persist.
It tallies with a pattern in which the Boks constantly find themselves under the microscope, not so much for breaking rugby's conventions, but rather taking them to areas less explored.
That was so when Erasmus acted as water carrier during the British & Irish Lions series in 2021. His pointed remarks about referee Nic Berry in that series and use of social media drew withering condemnation.
Some ex-players have made calls for a review of the maul called the human caterpillar, which is a long-time, trusty ally of the Springboks. Critics often label it organised obstruction.
How the Springboks assemble and deploy their forces on their bench have also invited all manner of critiques, with some arguing the use of a seven/one, or even six/two split being a danger to the sport's practitioners. Others suggest it is against the spirit of the game, whatever that might be in 2023.
What is clear, is that the Springboks have drawn rugby and its age old conventions from its comfort zone. In some cases laws may be reframed to realigned them with the old order, but it is unlikely to douse the Bok spirit of reimagining the game while pushing its limits.