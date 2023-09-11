Progress, Quins make winning Gold Cup starts
Double delight for EP rugby fans
It was a case of double delight and celebration for EP rugby when Progress and Harlequins got their African Rainbow Community Gold Cup national club campaigns off to impressive winning starts on Saturday.
Unbeaten after 15 consecutive matches in the EPRU Grand Challenge tournament, Progress delighted a capacity crowd at the Central Field in Kariega with a commanding 39-17 win over Kimberley...
